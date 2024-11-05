Love Group Global Ltd Schedules Virtual General Meeting

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Love Group Global Ltd has announced a virtual General Meeting for its shareholders, scheduled for December 6, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, as the meeting’s outcomes may impact their investments. Proxy voting is available for those unable to attend, with specific guidance provided for appointing proxies.

