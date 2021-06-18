Lousy HSBC France sale is better than none

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cleaning up can be costly. That's the lesson from HSBC, Chief Executive Noel Quinn's possible sale of his French retail network to a company backed by Cerberus Capital Management. He'll transfer the loss-making business at a tangible book value of $2 billion, with HSBC plugging any balance-sheet hole when the deal completes. Throw in other transaction expenses and the deal will cost HSBC about $2.3 billion in total, knocking 15 basis points off its 15.9% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.

Quinn could have avoided the hit by turning the business around himself. But layoffs, and attendant union battles, would absorb time and management bandwidth. Better to think of the $2.3 billion as the cost of achieving a sharper European focus. The remaining continental businesses will target wholesale clients, rather than consumers. Quinn can start integrating the region's IT systems and slashing shared costs. In this case, a lousy deal is better than none. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Acciona IPO wilts under green energy discount

Brazil’s JBS takes meaty punt on “Global Britain”

Beijing’s jab rate shames Hong Kong

JPMorgan spices up its UK pitch

Paris plays catch-up with Frankfurt in SPAC race

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.