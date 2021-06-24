Louisiana state regulator responding to oil well gas leak

Adds Louisiana Department Of Environmental Quality response

June 24 (Reuters) - Emergency responders from the Louisiana Department Of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the state police hazardous materials team responded to an oil well leak, the department said on Thursday.

The oil well is owned and operated by Daylight Petroleum and the cause of the incident is unknown at this time, LDEQ said in an email response.

There were no injuries or fatalities from the incident and the well will undergo repairs, it added.

Local media earlier reported firefighters were working to contain the leak and three nearby residences were evacuated following the incident at the well south of DeQuincy.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

