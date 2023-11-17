Louisiana residents' lawsuit over racism in petrochemical plant approvals nixed

By Clark Mindock

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Black Louisiana residents alleging their local government racially discriminates through land use policy that has concentrated polluting petrochemical plants in minority neighborhoods, finding the lawsuit was filed too late.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans on Thursday tossed the March lawsuit filed by community groups RISE St. James, Inclusive Louisiana and the Mount Triumph Baptist Church, which sought to invalidate parts of St. James Parish’s land use plan, adopted in a 2014 ordinance, and stop new facilities from being built in their communities.

The groups had alleged the zoning plan codified decades of discrimination in the placement of local industrial facilities. While dozens of “dangerous and extractive facilities” had been built or approved in Black communities, they said no major polluting facilities have been approved by the parish in white communities there in 46 years.

Barbier dismissed the case after finding the groups missed the deadline to sue over the 2014 ordinance by several years. He also said some harms alleged by the groups were not traceable to the parish.

The judge didn't address the merits of the groups’ claims, saying the case's defects were procedural and that the court “cannot say that their claims lack a basis in fact or rely on a meritless legal theory.”

William Quigley, an attorney for the groups and professor emeritus at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, said Friday that they respect the court's decision and are evaluating all options going forward.

"It’s not over," he said.

A representative for the parish said the judge came to the right conclusions.

St. James Parish is due west of New Orleans along an industrial corridor that environmental and racial justice advocates call “Cancer Alley” that is home to several major petrochemical facilities and refineries. Advocates say air toxins from those facilities contribute to increased risk of cancers in the area.

The case is Inclusive Louisiana v. St. James Parish, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2:23-cv-00987.

For the community groups: Pamela Spees, Baher Azmy and Sadaf Doost of the Center for Constitutional Rights and William Quigley of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

For St. James Parish: John King, Danielle Borel and Carroll Devillier of Breazeale Sachse & Wilson

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

