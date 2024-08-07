News & Insights

Markets
LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Swings To Profit In Q2, Beats Estimates

August 07, 2024 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) Wednesday reported a swing to profit, on higher sales, compared to loss last year.

Currently, shares are at $86.01, down 8.47 percent, while the stock finished at $91.81 yesterday.

The quarterly earnings were $160 million or $2.23 per share, while the company reported loss of $20 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.09 per share.

The results reflected a $48 million changes in business exit charges and credits, and $16 million of prior year settlements of OSB patent-related claims. The second quarter results were partially offset by a $31 million increase in the provision for income taxes.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

The building products manufacturer's revenue for the quarter increased to $814 million from $611 million in the previous year. Analysts were expecting $797.26 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.