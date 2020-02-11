Louisiana-Pacific Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributed to the company was $51 million or $0.44 per share compared to net income of $17 million, or $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to $86 million of non-cash impairments, before income taxes.

Net sales decreased $52 million or nine percent to $537 million from $589 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to $38 million of reduced OSB prices and a 29 percent reduction in commodity OSB shipments across all North America segments. These OSB pricing and shipment declines were partially offset by SmartSide Strand revenue growth of 11 percent.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share and revenues of $561.45 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million, and SmartSide Strand sales growth of about 10-12 percent for 2020.

