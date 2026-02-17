Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Sales Decline As OSB Volumes, Prices Drop; Expects 2026 Adj. EBITDA To Fall

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), a maker of building products, on Tuesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by impairment charges, depreciation expenses, and foreign exchange loss. In addition, the company recorded a decline in sales, due to a fall in sales volumes and prices in Oriented Strand Board, or OSB, segment.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Louisiana-Pacific reported a net loss of $8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a profit of $63 million, or $0.89 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings plunged to $2 million, or $0.03 per share, from last year's $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior year.

Pre-tax loss stood at $13 million as against the prior year's profit of $85 million. Loss from operations was $9 million, compared with a profit of $75 million a year ago. Loss on impairments moved up to $13 million from $5 million in 2024. Excluding items, EBITDA declined to $50 million from $125 million a year ago.

Louisiana-Pacific reported sales of $567 million, less than the $681 million in the previous year. Oriented Strand Board segment reported sales of $136 million, less than last year's $267 million.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $50 million, less than the $162 million, recorded for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, Louisiana-Pacific anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $430 million, with a capital expenditure of around $400 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $436 million.

LPX was down by 1.73% at $92 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.