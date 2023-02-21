Louisiana Pacific Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Louisiana Pacific (LPX):

Earnings: -$8 million in Q4 vs. $194 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $2.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $705 million in Q4 vs. $835 million in the same period last year.

