Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Profit Down On Weak Net Sales; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - High-performance building solutions provider Louisiana-Pacific Corp. or LP (LPX) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributed to LP declined to $226 million or $3.05 per share from last year's $365 million or $3.87 per share.

Income from continuing operations attributed to LP decreased to $129 million or $1.74 per share from $332 million or $3.52 per share a year ago.

Adjusted income was $127 million or $1.72 per share, compared to $331 million or $3.52 per share last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales from continuing operations decreased 16 percent to $852 million from $1.02 billion a year earlier. Analysts estimated revenues of $835.19 million for the quarter.

Further, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $100 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.