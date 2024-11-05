Louisiana Pacific Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Louisiana Pacific (LPX) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $90 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $86 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $722 million from $728 million last year.

Louisiana Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $90 Mln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $722 Mln vs. $728 Mln last year.

