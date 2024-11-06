Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Earnings & Net Sales Top Estimates, Guidance Up

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s LPX, or LP, shares gained 7.3% on Tuesday after it reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results. Earnings and net sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although the metrics decreased on a year-over-year basis, LP outpaced the guidance it previously provided for the quarter.



Backed by the solid execution of its strategy to drive growth, margin, specialization, and efficiency in the third quarter, the Siding segment generated record net sales and adjusted EBITDA. The OSB segment also delivered strong results amid a challenging price environment, backed by operational efficiency, cost control and outstanding safety.

Detailed Discussion

Louisiana-Pacific reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 38.6%. The bottom line decreased 20.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.62.

Net sales of $722 million topped the consensus estimate of $700 million by 3.2% but slipped 0.8% from the prior-year figure of $728 million.



Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million was down 19.5% from the prior-year quarter due to lower OSB selling prices, partially offset by higher Siding net sales. Nonetheless, LP exceeded the previously provided guidance of $105-$125 million.

Segmental Analysis

Siding: The segment’s sales of $420 million increased 22% from the prior-year period. A 6% rise in the average net selling price and a 15% increase in volume from the prior-year level led to the improvement. Earlier, LP expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to grow in the band of 16-18% from the year-ago period.



Adjusted EBITDA was $123 million, a 72% increase from $71 million reported a year ago. The growth was attributable to higher net sales and the non-recurrence of a manufacturing press rebuild in 2023.



OSB: Sales in the segment decreased 24% year over year to $253 million, owing to a decline in OSB prices of 27%, partially offset by 2% higher volumes. Also, 3% lower shipments in OSB-Structural Solutions were offset by 8% growth in OSB-Commodity.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA plunged 72% year over year to $33 million due to lower OSB prices.



LP South America (LPSA): Sales of $47 million rose 4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% from the year-ago quarter to $9 million due to higher sales volumes offset by unfavorable currency fluctuations.

Financials

At the third-quarter end, Louisiana-Pacific had $896 million in liquidity. As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $346 million compared with $222 million in 2023-end. Long-term debt was $347 million, which aligned with the 2023-end level.



In the first nine months of 2024, net cash provided by operations was $500 million compared with $157 million a year ago.



During the third quarter, LPX repurchased 0.8 million of its common shares for a total of $73 million. As of September-end, about $262 million remained under the pre-existing share repurchase authorizations.

Q4 Outlook

LP expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to grow in the band of 9-10% from the year-ago period.



The company anticipates consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $85-$105 million, of which, $70-$80 million is likely to be contributed by Siding and $15-$25 million is anticipated to be added by OSB.

2024 Guidance Raised

The company now expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to rise nearly 17% year over year, up from the prior expected range of 14-16%.



LPX now projects consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $655-$675 million compared with the prior projection of $580-$620 million. Of the guided range, $390-$400 million is likely to be contributed by Siding and $265-$275 million is likely to be added by OSB. Siding adjusted EBITDA was previously expected to be within $355-$375, while OSB was expected to be between $225 million and $245 million.



LPX anticipates capital expenditures between $195 million and $205 million compared with the prior projection of $200-$220 million.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s WY reported mixed results for third-quarter 2024. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while net sales missed the same.



On a year-over-year basis, both metrics declined due to lower fee harvest volumes in the West, a decrease in domestic sales volumes as well as sales realizations accompanied by increased lumber manufacturing and raw materials costs.



Masco Corporation MAS reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net sales marginally beat the same. Strong operational efficiency helped it deliver strong earnings amid challenging market conditions. Masco’s focus on a balanced capital deployment strategy helped it return $255 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.



Masco lowered the upper limit of its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance due to challenged market demand.



UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI reported tepid results for the third quarter of 2024. Both earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year.



The quarterly results were affected by softer demand and broad-based pricing pressures. The company is facing trouble managing the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, aligning its overhead with lower demand levels and eliminating unnecessary costs. Although it is undertaking strategic initiatives and banking on prospective opportunities, the ongoing risks are expected to continue to impact the financial results as it moves into 2025.

