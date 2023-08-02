News & Insights

Louisiana-Pacific Q2 Results Miss Estimates

August 02, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Wednesday reported a net loss of $20 million or $0.28 per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $384 million or $4.73 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by lower revenue due to declined volume as well as price.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $39 million or $0.55 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.66 per share. Analyst' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter declined 46% to $611 million from $1.13 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $666.15 million.

