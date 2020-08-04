Markets
LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.43 compared to $0.11, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $97 million from $53 million, including $37 million due to increased OSB prices.

Second quarter total net sales decreased by seven percent to $548 million. Analysts expected revenue of $530.64 million for the quarter.

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share.

