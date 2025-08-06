Louisiana Pacific Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Louisiana Pacific (LPX) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $54 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $69 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.2% to $755 million from $814 million last year.

Louisiana Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $755 Mln vs. $814 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $430 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.