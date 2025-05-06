Louisiana Pacific Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Louisiana Pacific (LPX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $91 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Louisiana Pacific reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $724 million

Louisiana Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $724 Mln vs. $724 Mln last year.

