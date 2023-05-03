News & Insights

Markets
LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Q1 Profit Declines

May 03, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) reported that its first quarter income from continuing operations attributed to LP decreased year-over-year by 95%, to $21 million, or $0.29 per share. Adjusted EPS declined to $0.34 from $4.75. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales from continuing operations decreased by 50% to $584 million, including 40% related to lower OSB prices. Analysts on average had estimated $621.34 million in revenue.

The company expects second quarter adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $80 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.