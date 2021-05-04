Markets
Louisiana-Pacific Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $3.01 compared to $0.34, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $461 million, for the quarter. Net income attributed to LP was $320 million or $3.00 per share, for the quarter.

First quarter net sales increased by 74% to $1.0 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $937.19 million, for the quarter.

