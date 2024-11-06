Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $125 from $110 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to $125 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock is trading higher on the day following an impressive Q3 performance, highlighted by robust and better than expected Siding growth and margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the recent outperformance in shares increasingly reflects a premium valuation for the Siding business, the company’s fundamental performance offers room for upside with sustained above-market growth trends, the firm added.

