Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $123 from $115 at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart raised the firm’s price target on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to $123 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm says the company reported “impressive” Q3 results and “encouraging” near-term guidance. TD is encouraged that management’s order file visibility supports the decision to proceed with the next Siding expansion initiative.
- Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $125 from $119 at RBC Capital
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- Louisiana-Pacific reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.22, consensus 88c
- Louisiana-Pacific sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $85M-$105M
- Louisiana-Pacific sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA $655M-$675M
