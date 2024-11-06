Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $123 from $115 at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart raised the firm’s price target on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to $123 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm says the company reported “impressive” Q3 results and “encouraging” near-term guidance. TD is encouraged that management’s order file visibility supports the decision to proceed with the next Siding expansion initiative.

