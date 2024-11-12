Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $103 from $99 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to $103 from $99 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company is executing well in Siding, with another beat and raise quarter seen as encouraging against choppy housing demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Louisiana-Pacific is also gaining share and there is further runway, BMO added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LPX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.