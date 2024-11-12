News & Insights

Louisiana-Pacific price target raised to $103 from $99 at BMO Capital

November 12, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to $103 from $99 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company is executing well in Siding, with another beat and raise quarter seen as encouraging against choppy housing demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Louisiana-Pacific is also gaining share and there is further runway, BMO added.

