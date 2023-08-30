Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Unveils Its First-Ever Amazon Storefront

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP Building Solutions (LP) — has introduced its first-ever Amazon storefront. This initiative aligns with the company's focus on driving innovation and providing efficient solutions for construction professionals.



By expanding its presence onto Amazon, LP Building Solutions will be better able to cater to the evolving needs of the construction industry. The move aims to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve productivity in construction projects. The storefront offers a convenient platform for customers to explore and purchase a range of select LP Structural Solutions accessories.



Although the current market conditions for repair, remodeling and siding are softer than anticipated, LPX remains focused on its growth strategies. The company continues to expand through innovation, efficient capacity management, and a strong balance sheet.



During second-quarter 2023, LPX's OSB segment experienced strong demand due to improvements in single-family new construction, resulting in increased OSB orders and higher prices. In the first six months of 2023, Structural Solutions sales accounted for 57.2% of OSB segment sales compared with 55.8% in the year-ago period.



The OSB business reported impressive operational efficiency in second-quarter 2023, with the structural solutions mix reaching 54%, contributing $37 million in EBITDA. Louisiana-Pacific expects OSB sales to continue to account for a substantial portion of its revenues and profits in the future.





Shares of LPX have gained 15.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry’s 5.7% growth. The trend will likely continue, given its focus on innovations, the Structural Solutions business, cost containment efforts and enhancing shareholders’ value.



Going forward, the company remains optimistic in this regard and plans to invest in enhancements of production capacity and delivering industry-leading Siding and Structural Solutions products to drive growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Louisiana-Pacific currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:



Boise Cascade Company BCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BCC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%, on average. Shares of BCC have gained 75% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates decline of 20.1% and 45.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average. Shares of EME have risen 89% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.5% and 35.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



TopBuild Corp. BLD flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average. Shares of BLD have surged 56.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 3.3% and 6.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

