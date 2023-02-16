Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 21, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and 0.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 51.1% and 16% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in 10 of the trailing 11 quarters.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting a significant fall from $2.24 reported a year ago. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $707 million, suggesting a fall from $992 million year-over-year.

Factors to Note

Louisiana-Pacific’s fourth-quarter earnings and sales are likely to have witnessed a year-over-year decline, thanks to supply chain woes and inflationary pressure. The OSB segment has been witnessing lower prices, increased raw material and wage inflation, and higher facility maintenance costs. Also, transporting costs and marketing spending are likely to have put pressure on margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



LPX projected consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the to-be-reported quarter to be nearly $100 million, significantly down from $636 million reported a year ago.



The company assumes OSB to reflect a year-over-year decline in the to-be-reported quarter. It expected OSB revenues to be sequentially low by 30% (based on Random Lengths’ report published on Oct 28, 2022). The consensus estimate for OSB units is pegged at $269 million, suggesting a decline from $470 million in the prior year.



Offsetting these negatives to some extent, strength in the Siding business and higher demand for specialty products are likely to have aided the to-be-reported quarter. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are added positives for LPX.



Louisiana-Pacific projected Siding Solutions’ revenue growth to be more than 30% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus estimate for the Siding segment’s net sales is pegged at $369 million, indicating an improvement from the year-ago reported figure of $281 million.



The consensus estimate for the South America segment’s net sales is pegged at $70 million, suggesting a rise from $63 million in the prior year.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Louisiana-Pacific this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LPX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stock With Favorable Combination

Here is a company in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their respective quarters to be reported.



Fluor Corporation FLR has an Earnings ESP of +2.48% and a Zacks Rank #2.



FLR’s earnings topped the consensus mark in one of the last four quarters but missed on three occasions, the average negative surprise being 38.2%. For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 54 cents, which indicates 74.2% year-over-year growth.

Recent Peer Releases

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 30, 2022) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year.



The results reflect Jacobs’ ability to capture high growth opportunities emerging across Climate Response, Data Solutions, and Consulting & Advisory.



AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2023, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line declined despite top-line growth. AECOM’s strong top-line performance was backed by strong organic NSR growth.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.