Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, before the market opens.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2% and 8.9%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues rose from the year-ago reported figures.



Notably, its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing three quarters.

Trends in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.67 per share, implying an improvement of 685.3% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate for revenues is $931 million, indicating 59.2% year-over-year growth.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-eps-surprise | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Factors at Play

Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings and sales are expected to have witnessed solid growth in first-quarter 2021. Demand for the company’s products has been resilient backed by solid housing and repair and remodel markets despite COVID-related headwinds.



Also, its business transformation and efficient cost-reduction strategy are likely to benefit the to-be-reported quarter’s results. However, significant fluctuations in the lumber market and coronavirus-induced slowdown are expected to weigh on the same.



During the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company projected OSB prices for the first quarter to be 15% higher sequentially on similar volume as the last reported quarter. SmartSide revenues have been trending upward sequentially as well as yearly. In fact, it witnessed at least 35% year-over-year growth in SmartSide revenues. Given these positives, it projects EBITDA for the quarter to be reported of $380 million. In first-quarter 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $83 million.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Louisiana-Pacific this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Louisiana-Pacific has an Earnings ESP of +11.75%.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has an Earnings ESP of +10.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.