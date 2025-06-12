Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $90.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Shares of the home construction supplier have depreciated by 3.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 3.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.13, reflecting a 45.93% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $747.25 million, indicating a 8.2% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.51% and -0.49%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.77.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.