Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $80.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Shares of the home construction supplier witnessed a gain of 0.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 2.42%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 94.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $608.6 million, indicating a 10.63% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.69 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, signifying shifts of -54.25% and -6.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.6. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.52.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.