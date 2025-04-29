Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $86.46, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

The home construction supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 5.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 26.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $692.85 million, indicating a 4.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.99 per share and a revenue of $2.95 billion, indicating changes of -15.14% and +0.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% lower within the past month. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Louisiana-Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.46, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that LPX has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

