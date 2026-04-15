Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) was down 1.89% at $73.81. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Shares of the home construction supplier witnessed a loss of 2.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 7.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 94.49%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $570.9 million, showing a 21.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.77% and -1.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.32.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 216, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.