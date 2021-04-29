Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $68.26, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 24.38% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LPX to post earnings of $2.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 685.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $931 million, up 59.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.68% and +15.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.87% higher within the past month. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, LPX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.54.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

