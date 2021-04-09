Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $61.60, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 18.95% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LPX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $2.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 685.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $931 million, up 59.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $3.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.68% and +15.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.91% higher. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, LPX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.66.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

