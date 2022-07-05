Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $54.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 26.44% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 12.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $4.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.26 billion, down 4.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.58 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion, which would represent changes of +4.37% and +0.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.52.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.