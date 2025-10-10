Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ended the recent trading session at $88.83, demonstrating a -1.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.56%.

The home construction supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 7.82% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 69.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $659.35 million, down 8.68% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $2.76 billion, signifying shifts of -52.04% and -5.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.01% decrease. As of now, Louisiana-Pacific holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.92 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.34 of its industry.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 2.07 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

