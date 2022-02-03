Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $68.84, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 6.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 10.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $846 million, down 1.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.43% higher. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.42.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

