Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $63.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 0.92% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.54, up 50.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 18.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.02 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.8% and -4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.75% higher. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

