Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $53.11, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 1.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Louisiana-Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Louisiana-Pacific is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $847.81 million, down 30.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.54 per share and revenue of $3.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.24% and -13.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.44% lower. Louisiana-Pacific is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Louisiana-Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.55, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



