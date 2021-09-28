Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $63.10, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 2.42% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.29% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LPX to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 33.71% from the year-ago period.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.59 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +215.31% and +50.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.68% higher. LPX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LPX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.91, which means LPX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

