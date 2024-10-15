Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the latest trading day at $103.44, indicating a -0.43% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 4.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 46.3% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $722.05 million, indicating a 0.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, indicating changes of +56.52% and +13.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.32, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 4.83 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LPX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

