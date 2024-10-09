Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $106.77, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 13.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 8.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $722.05 million, down 0.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.04 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +56.52% and +13.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Louisiana-Pacific presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.48, so one might conclude that Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that LPX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

