Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $80.06, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The home construction supplier's shares have seen a decrease of 11.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.02, reflecting a 267.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $814.05 million, up 33.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion, which would represent changes of +79.81% and +17.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.01, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 10.49 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry held an average PEG ratio of 6.25.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

