Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $106.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 16.03% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 46.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $722.05 million, indicating a 0.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.52% and +13.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Louisiana-Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.64.

Meanwhile, LPX's PEG ratio is currently 5.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.