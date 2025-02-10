Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ended the recent trading session at $114.51, demonstrating a -0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

The home construction supplier's stock has climbed by 9.64% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 11.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $664.35 million, up 0.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Louisiana-Pacific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

It's also important to note that LPX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

