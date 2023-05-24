Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.05, changing hands as low as $58.07 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $48.20 per share, with $74.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.45.

