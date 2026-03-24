Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $73.59, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The home construction supplier's stock has dropped by 10.76% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 10.8% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 96.06% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $570.9 million, showing a 21.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.28% and -1.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.54% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Louisiana-Pacific holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Louisiana-Pacific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.04. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.28 of its industry.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.