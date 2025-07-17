Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $88.56, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.74%.

The home construction supplier's stock has climbed by 0.94% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 50.72% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $727.7 million, down 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $2.82 billion, indicating changes of -30.61% and -4.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.85% lower. Currently, Louisiana-Pacific is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.8.

We can additionally observe that LPX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 229, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

