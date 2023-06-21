Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Returns to California, Joins IWP & Taiga

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP Building Solutions (LP) — teamed up with International Wood Products (IWP) and Taiga Building Products to expand its LP SmartSide Trim & Siding product line into the California market.



The impressive quality and carbon-negative properties of the LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products will benefit builders, contractors and installers by helping them build stronger and carbon-negative properties.



With its return to the California market, LP’s portfolio will now be available to customers across the nation, reinforcing its commitment to provide dependable and durable building solutions to meet evolving industry needs.



LP recently extended its distribution partnership with BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC for LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding in Jacksonville, Tampa and Lakeland in the Southeast region.

LP’s Stock Performance

Shares of the company gained 2.78% on Jun 20 and 22% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry’s 9.6% growth. The trend is likely to continue, given its focus on the Siding business, cost containment efforts and enhancing shareholders’ value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LP has been increasing the penetration of Siding products in repair/remodeling and rolling out SmartSide products. It exited the fiber product line to focus on higher-margin SmartSide strand products. The company also launched ExpertFinish within the Prefinish product line.



The company has been witnessing higher-than-expected demand for Smooth SmartSide and ExpertFinish. Also, it recently announced the expansion of Siding Capacity with productions restarting at Peace Valley.



In first-quarter 2023, the Siding unit generated flat year-over-year sales. Also, LP invested $114 million in CapEx for converting Sagola to Siding. The company remains committed to growing strand Siding revenues in 2023 and beyond and intends to increase investments in sales and marketing.

Zacks Rank

LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in the United States.



BXC’s expected earnings growth rate for 2023 is negative 66.1%. Nonetheless, the same for 2024 is 28.3% year over year. The average earnings surprise of BXC for the past four quarters is 9.2%.

