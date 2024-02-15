Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Adjusted EBITDA Up

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX or LP, reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results. Earnings and net sales beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased despite net sales decline on lower costs and reduced inflationary pressure. LPX’s shares gained 2.1% on Feb 14.

Detailed Discussion

Louisiana-Pacific reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 71 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 36.5%. The bottom line increased 16.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 61 cents per share on the back of strong adjusted EBITDA.



Net sales of $658 beat the consensus estimate of $624 million by 5.5% but declined 7% from the prior year’s figure of $705 million, owing to lower Siding sales.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote

Single-family housing starts rose to 236 from the 193 units reported in the year-ago period. Multi-family starts were down to 98 units from 134 units reported a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA of $129 million was up 29% from the prior-year quarter’s level, backed by higher OSB selling prices and a decrease in inflationary costs (including freight, raw materials, and labor).

Segmental Analysis

Siding: The segment’s sales of $332 million were down 14% from the prior-year period. A 1% rise in the average net selling price (ASP) was offset by a 15% decrease in volume from prior-year levels. The ASP benefited from list price increases, but volume reduced on challenging new and existing home selling markets as well as record results in the comparable year-ago period.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $72 million, a 19% decline from $88 million reported a year ago.



OSB: Sales in the segment increased 6% year over year to $272 million, owing to an increase of 9% in OSB prices. This was partially offset by a 3% decrease in sales volume.



The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew a whopping 362% year over year to $59 million due to higher commodity selling prices, decrease in inflationary costs, and reduced mill-related costs.



South America: Sales of $52 million increased 3% on higher volumes offset by lower ASP. Adjusted EBITDA plunged 10% from the year-ago quarter to $11 million.

2023 Highlights

For the year, net sales amounted to $2.6 billion, down 33% from 2022. Siding Solutions’ net sales growth of 26% was offset by a 14% decline in OSB.



Adjusted EPS came in at $3.22, down from $11.77 reported in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year summed up to $478 million, down 34.4% from the 2022 number.

Financials

At 2023-end, LP had more than $770 million in liquidity. As of Dec 31, 2023, Louisiana-Pacific had cash and cash equivalents of $222 million compared with $369 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt was $347 million compared with the 2022-end level of $346 million.



For 2023, net cash provided by operations was $316 million, down from $1.14 billion reported at the end of 2022.



At 2023-end, $200 million shares remained under the share repurchase program authorized in May 2022.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to grow 3-5% from the year-ago period. It anticipates a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $130-$145 million, of this $65-$70 million is likely to be contributed by Siding, and $65-$75 million is likely to be added by OSB.



For 2024, the company expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to rise 8-10% from 2023. LPX projects a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $495-$525 million, of this $280-$300 million is likely to be contributed by Siding, and $215-$225 million is likely to be added by OSB.



LPX anticipates capital expenditures between $200 million and $220 million.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Louisiana-Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Watsco, Inc. WSO reported dismal fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line grew while the bottom line dwindled.



The quarter’s results reflect a seasonal sales trend, wherein HVAC equipment witnessed flat sales while sales in other HVAC products declined year over year. Also, sales volume for commercial refrigeration products was down. Furthermore, high costs and expenses impacted the bottom line of the company. Nonetheless, the company’s focus on improving its operating efficiency, conforming inventory levels to current conditions and generating cash flow are encouraging through 2024.



Masco Corporation MAS reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2023. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the prior year. Strong pricing actions and operational efficiency helped deliver solid results.



Despite facing challenges in end markets and experiencing lower volume, Masco achieved 2% growth in adjusted EPS in 2023. Looking forward to 2024, Masco anticipates that sales will remain relatively unchanged throughout the year, reflecting a market that is expected to be flat to slightly declining in the low single digits.



AECOM ACM reported results for first-quarter fiscal 2024, where earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines increased, backed by solid organic net service revenues (NSR) growth in its design business.



ACM still anticipates to generate 8-10% organic NSR growth in fiscal 2024. It expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.35-$4.55. This indicates a 20% improvement from the fiscal 2023 levels on a constant-currency basis, considering the mid-point of the guidance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watsco, Inc. (WSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.