Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Revenue Up 2%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations by 2.5%, reaching $755 million for Q2 2025, while Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) missed estimates, coming in at $0.99.

The Siding segment delivered record net sales and Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025, offsetting steep declines in the OSB segment due to weak commodity prices.

Management maintained its full-year 2025 guidance for Siding growth and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), a leading producer of engineered wood building materials, released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The report highlighted record Siding segment net sales, helping deliver GAAP revenue of $755 million, which was ahead of analyst expectations by $18.6 million (GAAP) (up 2.5% versus the estimate). However, adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) fell short at $0.99, missing the $1.035 non-GAAP consensus estimate. Revenue (GAAP) declined year-over-year, and the company reported a notable drop in adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income, mainly due to ongoing price weakness in the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) segment. Overall, the quarter showcased strong Siding performance and steady progress in strategic growth areas, but also exposed continued sensitivity to market-driven pricing challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) $0.99 $1.04 $2.09 (52.6%) Revenue $755 million $736.4 million $814 million (7.2%) Adjusted EBITDA $142 million $229 million (37.9%) Siding Net Sales $460 million $415 million 10.8% OSB Net Sales $250 million $351 million (28.8%)

Understanding Louisiana-Pacific’s Business and Focus Areas

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) manufactures engineered wood products used in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Its core products include Siding (such as SmartSide exterior siding) and OSB (engineered wood panels widely used in walls and roofing), which serve both new home construction and remodeling markets. It operates manufacturing facilities in North America and South America, with a growing focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s business model is shaped by its strategic focus on expanding value-added product lines, particularly in Siding. Product innovations, operational efficiency, and adapting to changing market demand are key to its long-term growth. It also places strong emphasis on metrics such as overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and aims to drive international growth, especially in South America. Success factors include capturing market share in repair and remodel channels, managing costs, and navigating the impact of fluctuating commodity prices in its OSB segment.

Performance Highlights and Quarter Developments

One of the most notable results was record-setting performance by the Siding segment. Siding net sales climbed 11%, reaching $460 million, propelled by strong volume growth of 8% and price increases of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA in Siding grew 19% to $125 million year over year, reflecting both higher sales and margins. Management attributed this success to continued innovation, such as the ExpertFinish line—engineered wood siding prefinished in a variety of colors—which delivered 17% net sales growth. Siding also benefited from market share gains, particularly as two-thirds of sales are now tied to repair, remodel, and sheds, making the division less dependent on new home construction. Siding overall equipment effectiveness improved to 78% from 77% in Q2 2024.

The OSB segment, focused on commodity and specialty structural panels used in construction, experienced significant pressure. Net sales (GAAP) fell 29% due to historically low commodity prices, with average prices for commodity OSB dropped 33% versus Q2 2024 and for Structural Solutions sales volume declined 27% versus Q2 2024. This price weakness led to a sharp decline in OSB Adjusted EBITDA, down 85% to $19 million. Although production efficiency improved with OEE up to 79%, it was not enough to offset the drop in pricing. The industry is having to absorb some new capacity at a time of relatively weak demand.

Internationally, the LPSA segment (South America) reported a 7% decline in GAAP net sales to $43 million and a 13% drop in Adjusted EBITDA to $9 million, primarily tied to lower OSB prices. Overall equipment effectiveness in this segment fell to 70% from 76% versus Q2 2024, signaling a need for further operational improvement. Management still sees LPSA as a longer-term growth opportunity, with expansion in engineered Siding supported by cash flows from the region.

One-time factors included a $3 million headwind from tariffs, and Ongoing annual impact from tariffs is expected to approach $12 million for Siding in full year 2025. The company invested $68 million in capital expenditures, declared $19 million in dividends, and reported strong liquidity of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, including $333 million in cash. No shares were repurchased this quarter. A quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share was announced, in line with prior periods.

Management Outlook and Investor Focus

Leadership provided near-term and full-year (FY2025) guidance for key operating metrics, including non-GAAP measures. For Siding, it reaffirmed net sales guidance of about $1.7 billion for FY2025, with Q3 2025 Siding net sales expected to reach approximately $430 million (up ~3%). Adjusted EBITDA margin for Siding is forecast at 26% (non-GAAP) for Q3 2025 and 25% margin (non-GAAP) for the full year. OSB is expected to remain under pressure, with management modeling negative Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for Q3 2025 and FY2025 if prices do not recover. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is projected at $65 million for Q3 2025 and $405 million for the full year. Capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $350 million for FY2025.

Investors should keep an eye on Siding segment growth, as the business continues to launch new products and expand capacity. It is also important to monitor commodity price trends and market demand, especially for OSB, as these factors directly affect earnings volatility. Management did not change forward guidance for Siding or OSB for the quarter or full year 2025 and noted the overall market remains competitive with ongoing cost headwinds from tariffs and inflation. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.28 per share, with no significant change announced.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

