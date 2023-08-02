Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 79.05

The average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) has been revised to 79.05 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 71.74 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from the latest reported closing price of 76.13 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.18%, a decrease of 27.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.31% to 73,156K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,365K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 85.99% over the last quarter.
First Trust Advisors holds 3,324K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 5.64% over the last quarter.
RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 1.06% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 12.44% over the last quarter.
Louisiana-Pacific Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.
Additional reading:
- Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 229 $ 673 (66) % $ 418 $ 1,417 (70) % Adjusted EBITDA 37 403 (91) % 42 908 (95) %
- LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 189 $ 744 (75) % Adjusted EBITDA 5 505 (99) %
- LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend
- LP Building Solutions to Acquire Wawa OSB Facility from Forex Inc. Ontario-based mill set to become next LP® SmartSide® manufacturing facility
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.