Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 79.05

The average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) has been revised to 79.05 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 71.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from the latest reported closing price of 76.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.18%, a decrease of 27.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.31% to 73,156K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,365K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 85.99% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,324K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 5.64% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

