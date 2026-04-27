Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $76.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 5.64% lagged the Construction sector's gain of 8.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 92.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $572.45 million, indicating a 20.93% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.7 per share and a revenue of $2.69 billion, indicating changes of +1.89% and -0.66%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.15% lower. Right now, Louisiana-Pacific possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.8.

We can additionally observe that LPX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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