Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed at $72.13, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

The home construction supplier's stock has dropped by 8.87% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Louisiana-Pacific will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 96.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $570.9 million, showing a 21.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

LPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and -1.84%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Louisiana-Pacific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.53.

Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Wood industry stood at 1.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 215, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.