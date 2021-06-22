Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.03, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 11.48% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 893.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion, which would represent changes of +194.66% and +47.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.76% higher. LPX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, LPX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.79.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

